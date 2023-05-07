Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Defender of the Motherland Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Defender of the Motherland Day, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

The Head of State highlighted this holiday is of great importance not only for the military but for the whole society. To defend the country is a solemn duty of everyone, demonstration of true patriotism. Promotion of the defensive capacity is one of the strategic tasks of the nation.

Iin his congratulatory telegram the President said the Kazakhstani army should be ready at any point to strongly defend their own country. The Armed Forces act as a reliable guarantor of sovereignty and integrity of the country, stronghold of unity and people’s confidence in the future.

In a conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the soldiers and officers for the loyalty to their oath and flawless fulfillment of their duty.

The President wished all the military personnel, veterans and all Kazakhstanis good health, wellbeing and peaceful skies.