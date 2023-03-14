Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Amal spring holiday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the Amal spring holiday, Kazinform has learned from the Akroda press office.

«Since ancient times, people have been looking forward to this day of spring awakening. The holiday which calls for unity and harmony is a vivid embodiment of the traditional responsiveness of our people. May the new year be blessed!» he tweeted.