Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Eid-al-Fitr

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
13 May 2021, 08:10
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Eid-al-Fitr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heartily congratulated Kazakhstanis on Eid-al-Fitr, the Akorda press service reports.

«Dear compatriots!

I cordially congratulate all the Muslims of our country on Eid al-Fitr!

This sacred holiday, which embodies spiritual purification and renewal, is especially important for the entire Islamic world.

Completing the month of Ramadan, it affirms such noble values of Islam as mercy and compassion, caring for loved ones and helping those in need.

Eid al-Fitr carries the light of faith in the heart of every person, turns people to good, inspires them to good deeds. Therefore, it contributes to strengthening the unity of our people and solidarity in society.

I wish you all good health, happiness and prosperity!»


President of Kazakhstan    Religion  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP