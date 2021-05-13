Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Eid-al-Fitr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heartily congratulated Kazakhstanis on Eid-al-Fitr, the Akorda press service reports.

«Dear compatriots!

I cordially congratulate all the Muslims of our country on Eid al-Fitr!

This sacred holiday, which embodies spiritual purification and renewal, is especially important for the entire Islamic world.

Completing the month of Ramadan, it affirms such noble values of Islam as mercy and compassion, caring for loved ones and helping those in need.

Eid al-Fitr carries the light of faith in the heart of every person, turns people to good, inspires them to good deeds. Therefore, it contributes to strengthening the unity of our people and solidarity in society.

I wish you all good health, happiness and prosperity!»