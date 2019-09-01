Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Day of Knowledge

Kudrenok Tatyana
1 September 2019, 11:16
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Day of Knowledge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the Day of Knowledge, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev tweeted his congratulations to all Kazakhstanis. «Let the new academic year bring schoolchildren and students a lot of discoveries,» his tweeted reads.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also noted that new knowledge and skills in the digital age is a key to the future success of the new generation and wished teachers great strides in their work.

