Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Constitution Day

    30 August 2022 09:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Constitution Day, the Akorda press service reports.

    « This year this holiday gains particular political significance. The results of the nationwide constitutional referendum demonstrated unity of people and its supporting of large-scale reforms aimed at all-round modernization of the country,» the congratulatory telegram reads.

    The President noted that all together we build a New Kazakhstan guided by the principles of supremacy of the statute law, justice and equal opportunities for all.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the values of democracy, guarantees of rights and freedoms of citizens declared in the Constitution clearly define the strategic course for the development of Kazakhstan.

    In conclusion, the Head of State wished all health, happiness, and success for the sake of our Motherland.

    Kazakhstan observes the Constitution Day on August 30. The Constitution of Kazakhstan was adopted 27 years ago on August 30, 1995 at the nationwide referendum.


    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Holidays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President, heads of IT companies meet in Astana
    5G to reveal new opportunities for all economic sectors, President Tokayev
    Kazakhstan created best IT development conditions in the region, President
    Kazakhstan to become leading player in sphere of new technologies, Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
    2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
    5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28