30 August 2022 09:03

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Constitution Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Constitution Day, the Akorda press service reports.

« This year this holiday gains particular political significance. The results of the nationwide constitutional referendum demonstrated unity of people and its supporting of large-scale reforms aimed at all-round modernization of the country,» the congratulatory telegram reads.

The President noted that all together we build a New Kazakhstan guided by the principles of supremacy of the statute law, justice and equal opportunities for all.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the values of democracy, guarantees of rights and freedoms of citizens declared in the Constitution clearly define the strategic course for the development of Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, the Head of State wished all health, happiness, and success for the sake of our Motherland.

Kazakhstan observes the Constitution Day on August 30. The Constitution of Kazakhstan was adopted 27 years ago on August 30, 1995 at the nationwide referendum.

Photo: akorda.kz