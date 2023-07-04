Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Joe Biden on U.S. Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated U.S. President Joe Biden and American people on Independence Day, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

The Kazakh President noted steady development of the Kazakh-American expanded strategic partnership in the field of ensuring security, energy, investment attraction, fight against climate change and relations between the two countries’ peoples.

In a telegram, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the U.S. side for the support in strengthening security and interconnectedness of the Central Asian region.

The Kazakh President expressed also confidence in further successful development of cooperation in all areas.