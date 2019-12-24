Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his birthday

    24 December 2019, 16:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Akorda press service reports.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his birthday wishing him success as the President for the benefit of the people of Azerbaijan.

    Highly appreciating the contribution of the President of Azerbaijan to the development of bilateral cooperation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev confirmed the country’s interest in strengthening the strategic partnership between the nations.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    3 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    4 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    5 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA