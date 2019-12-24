Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his birthday

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 December 2019, 16:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Akorda press service reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his birthday wishing him success as the President for the benefit of the people of Azerbaijan.

Highly appreciating the contribution of the President of Azerbaijan to the development of bilateral cooperation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev confirmed the country’s interest in strengthening the strategic partnership between the nations.

