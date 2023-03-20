Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Elena Rybakina on her win at Indian Wells

20 March 2023, 10:21
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Elena Rybakina on her win at Indian Wells

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Elena Rybakina on her win at the prestigious Indian Wells tournament, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State said Elena Rybakina showed highly professional tennis, a strong will, and high culture of sportsmanship. The President expressed confidence that she will further succeed on the world’s best tennis courts.

As earlier reported, Elena Rybakina won her first Indian Wells title.


