Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev condoles with South Korean President over Seoul tragedy

    30 October 2022, 16:47

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol on the numerous human casualties as a result of the tragic incident in Seoul, the press service of Akorda reported.

    «With deep sorrow, I have learned the tragic news about the loss of lives at the Itaewon area in Seoul. On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express the most sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, along with wishes of a speedy recovery to those injured. At this time of grief, my country-fellows and I stand in solidarity with all Koreans and share their pain of an irreparable loss,» the telegram reads.


    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and South Korea
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
    9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
    Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
    Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
    5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand