Kassym-Jomart Tokayev condoles with South Korean President over Seoul tragedy

30 October 2022, 16:47
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol on the numerous human casualties as a result of the tragic incident in Seoul, the press service of Akorda reported.

«With deep sorrow, I have learned the tragic news about the loss of lives at the Itaewon area in Seoul. On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express the most sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, along with wishes of a speedy recovery to those injured. At this time of grief, my country-fellows and I stand in solidarity with all Koreans and share their pain of an irreparable loss,» the telegram reads.


