Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev condoles with Korean President over her mother’s death

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
30 October 2019, 19:14
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev condoles with Korean President over her mother’s death

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to President of Korea Moon Jae-in, Akorda press service informs.

With great sadness the Head of State learnt of the death of Ms. Kang Han-ok, mother of Korean President Moon Jae-in.

«On occasion of the death of your dear mother, Ms. Kang Han-ok, I express my sincere condolences to you and your loved ones and share your grief. I am confident that the bright image and good deeds of Ms. Kang Han-ok will stay forever in the hearts of family members and all compatriots,» the telegram reads.

President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan and South Korea  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty