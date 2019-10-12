Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev condoles over death of cosmonaut Alexei Leonov

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
12 October 2019, 13:27
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev condoles over death of cosmonaut Alexei Leonov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed condolences over the death of the Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, Akorda press service reported.

On his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan President Tokayev extended his deepest condolences over the death of the pilot-cosmonaut, twice Hero of the Soviet Union Alexei Leonov.

«Alexei Leonov was a true professional and a legendary person in world space exploration. He was the first in the world to go into open space. Possessing courage and heroism Leonov was able to do something that was not under the power of others risking his life for a great purpose», the message reads.

As it was previously reported, twice Hero of the Soviet Union Alexei Leonov has died in Moscow at the age of 86.

According to TASS, Leonov made two space flights that lasted a total of seven days and 33 minutes. The first one was on March 18-19, 1965. Leonov was a co-pilot of the spacecraft Voskhod-2 (commander Pavel Belyayev) launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome. During that space mission Leonov performed the first-ever spacewalk. During his second space voyage on July 15-21, 1975 Leonov was the commander of the crew that participated in the first international docking of the Soviet Union’s Soyuz-19 spacecraft and the United States’ Apollo-18.

Baikonur   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10