    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chairs emergency meeting of Security Council

    26 February 2022, 16:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired an emergency meeting of the Security Council in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

    Participants of the meeting focused on the pressing issues of international security. They also touched upon the issues related to the situation in Ukraine in the context of ensuring stable socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan.

    In conclusion, President Tokayev set a number of specific tasks and gave instructions to government bodies.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

