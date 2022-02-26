Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chairs emergency meeting of Security Council

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 February 2022, 16:51
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chairs emergency meeting of Security Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired an emergency meeting of the Security Council in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

Participants of the meeting focused on the pressing issues of international security. They also touched upon the issues related to the situation in Ukraine in the context of ensuring stable socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, President Tokayev set a number of specific tasks and gave instructions to government bodies.

photo


Security   President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy