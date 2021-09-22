Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev begins working visit to Mangistau region

    22 September 2021, 16:02

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived to Mangistau region on a two-day working visit, Kazinform reports.

    President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali took to his official Facebook page to announce the program of the two-day visit.

    Today the Head of State is expected to hold a session on socioeconomic development of the region in Aktau city. He is also set to pay a visit to a new sports complex and familiarize with the progress in implementation of a number of investment projects on the development of coastal tourist area of the city.

    On the second day of the visit, according to Berik Uali, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend the operational-strategic command and staff exercise «Otpantau 2021».


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Regions Mangistau region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II