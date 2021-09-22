Kassym-Jomart Tokayev begins working visit to Mangistau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived to Mangistau region on a two-day working visit, Kazinform reports.

President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali took to his official Facebook page to announce the program of the two-day visit.

Today the Head of State is expected to hold a session on socioeconomic development of the region in Aktau city. He is also set to pay a visit to a new sports complex and familiarize with the progress in implementation of a number of investment projects on the development of coastal tourist area of the city.

On the second day of the visit, according to Berik Uali, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend the operational-strategic command and staff exercise «Otpantau 2021».