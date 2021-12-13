Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards Parasat Order

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 December 2021, 13:53
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards Parasat Order

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded some Kazakhstanis the Parasat Order, Kazinform reports.

«Mukhamedzhan Tazabekov is awarded the Parasat Order. Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Afghanistan Alimkhan Yessengeldiyev and well-known diplomat Kairat Sarybai were also awarded the Parasat Order,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the state prize award ceremony.

Besides, art director of the Bokeyeva West Kazakhstan Regional Kazakh Drama Theatre Nurgul Zhubatova was also decorated with the Order.

A group of well-known Kazakhstani and foreign entrepreneurs, including those who made significant contribution to strengthening the country’s statehood were awarded the Order.

As earlier reported, the Head of State awarded the country’s highest prize, Kazakhstannyn Yenbek Yeri.


President of Kazakhstan    30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran