Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends Senate sitting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the Senate sitting, Kazinform reports.

The Senate Speaker, Maulen Ashimbayev, revealed the sitting’s agenda and put it to the vote.

Addressing those gathered, the Head of State that the country’s top priority is to preserve stability and security, pave the way for the country’s dynamic development to a brighter future. He stressed the reforms started will further continue next year.

The President noted that the country went through hardships. But Kazakhstan could overcome all difficulties. The system-based reforms started in all sectors and fields.

The Head of State underlined that people’s opportunities to participate in the public administration grow gradually. Besides, thanks to the constitutional reform the country carried out a number of reforms.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan moved to the Presidential Republic with a strong Parliament. Henceforth the President is elected once for 7 years. «Political processes will be transparent and the political system will be more stable. Some authorities were delegated from the President to the Parliament, from the centre to the regions. The compound voting system will be introduced. The role and status of the Parliament grew. The process of registration of the political parties was simplified. All these key amendments and changes were inserted to the Constitution. Kazakhstanis voted for the reforms,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The President stressed that special attention will be given to the protection of human rights.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan imposed moratorium on capital punishment. Greater punishment will be administered to domestic abusers. This year human rights protection mechanisms were further improved. The Human Rights Ombudsman was granted constitutional guarantees and immunity.

The establishment of the Constitutional Court became a significant step. It will start its work in 2023 and will ensure strict and steady regulatory compliance to the norms of the Constitution. The President expressed confidence that the Constitutional Court will make a great contribution to the protection of human rights and freedoms.





Photo: akorda.kz



