Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends opening ceremony of XXIV Winter Olympic Games

4 February 2022, 20:00
BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games, which took place at the Beijing National Stadium (Bird's Nest), Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Along with the Kazakhstan’s leader and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the presidents of Argentina, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Russia, Singapore, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Ecuador, the Emir of Qatar, the Prime Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Mongolia, Pakistan, the King of Cambodia, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the Prince of Monaco, the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, the Princess of Thailand, the UN Secretary General, the IOC President, the WHO Director General, the SCO Secretary General, as well as a number of other foreign officials became guests of the ceremony.

The flag-bearers of Kazakhstan became short-track athlete Abzal Azhgaliyev and speed skater Yekaterina Aidova. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted Kazakhstan’s athletes.

Kazakhstan national team consists of 34 athletes who have won 87 licenses. They will compete in 8 sports: cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, alpine skiing, ski jumping, cross-country skiing, biathlon, speed skating and short track.

In total, 109 medals in 15 discipline will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.

