Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends 2nd Qatar Economic Forum opening ceremony

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the personal invitation of Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, took part in the opening ceremony of the Second Qatar Economic Forum «Equalizing the Global Recovery», Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The remarkable event is powered by Bloomberg, under the patronage of the Amir of the State of Qatar. The forum's key theme is managing the nations’ ways out of the economic crisis.

Along with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo, President Hage Geingob of Namibia, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili of Georgia, and a number of ministers, senior government officials from Europe, Asia and Africa are in attendance.

Moreover, the forum's sessions bring together heads of leading international corporations and organizations such as Honeywell, Asyad Group, Islamic Development Bank, Tesla, Qatar Airways, The Boeing Company, Qatar Energy, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Southwest Holdings, Accor, Marriott International, Tingo, National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia, MeTL Group, Volkswagen, Dorna Sports, International Airlines Group, Infarm, Vitol, Franklin Templeton, Thyssenkrupp, Roubini Macro Associates, DAMAC Properties, Trip com Group, Standard Chartered, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Google Cloud and others.

Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani opened the forum with his speech.

Kazakhstan President is expected to participate in a special panel session «In Conversation with President Tokayev», moderated by Bloomberg anchor Manus Cranny.

The Qatar Economic Forum is expected to draw a plan for the next phase of global growth, presenting effective solutions for shaping a post-pandemic world.



