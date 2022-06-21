Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends 2nd Qatar Economic Forum opening ceremony

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
21 June 2022, 13:15
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends 2nd Qatar Economic Forum opening ceremony

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the personal invitation of Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, took part in the opening ceremony of the Second Qatar Economic Forum «Equalizing the Global Recovery», Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The remarkable event is powered by Bloomberg, under the patronage of the Amir of the State of Qatar. The forum's key theme is managing the nations’ ways out of the economic crisis.

Along with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo, President Hage Geingob of Namibia, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili of Georgia, and a number of ministers, senior government officials from Europe, Asia and Africa are in attendance.

photo

Moreover, the forum's sessions bring together heads of leading international corporations and organizations such as Honeywell, Asyad Group, Islamic Development Bank, Tesla, Qatar Airways, The Boeing Company, Qatar Energy, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Southwest Holdings, Accor, Marriott International, Tingo, National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia, MeTL Group, Volkswagen, Dorna Sports, International Airlines Group, Infarm, Vitol, Franklin Templeton, Thyssenkrupp, Roubini Macro Associates, DAMAC Properties, Trip com Group, Standard Chartered, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Google Cloud and others.

Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani opened the forum with his speech.

Kazakhstan President is expected to participate in a special panel session «In Conversation with President Tokayev», moderated by Bloomberg anchor Manus Cranny.

The Qatar Economic Forum is expected to draw a plan for the next phase of global growth, presenting effective solutions for shaping a post-pandemic world.

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan and Qatar  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty