    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Kazan

    11 February 2022, 07:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the capital of Tatarstan, Kazan. He was greeted by Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov at the Kazan International Airport, President’s spokesperson Berik Uali revealed in a Facebook post, Kazinform reports.

    During his working trip to Kazan President Tokayev is expected to pay a visit to the Kazan Kremlin as well as familiarize himself with the activity of the largest local industrial enterprises – Kamaz and Taneko.

    Earlier as part of his visit to Moscow, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia discussed prospects of development of bilateral relations and the topical issues of regional cooperation.

    Kazakhstan and Russia went on to sign 11 documents.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin then attended a joint press conference.

    The Head of State also met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to focus on practical implementation of the agreements reached.

