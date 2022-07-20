Qazaq TV
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Cholpon-Ata
20 July 2022 17:00

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, for the 4th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of the Central Asian countries set for July 21, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the press service of Akorda.

The Kazakh leader was welcomed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan – Presidential Administration Chief Akylbek Japarov, Transport Minister Erkinbel Ossoyev, and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nuran Niyazaliyev.

It is expected that the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzberkistan will discuss the prospects of regional integration in the context of the ongoing geopolitical and economic situation in the world

A number of documents are set to be signed following the summit.


