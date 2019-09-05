Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Atyrau region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 September 2019, 11:55
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Atyrau region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Atyrau region with a working visit, Kazinform has learnt from the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

The Head of State is set to visit one of the oilfield service enterprises of the region and hold an extended session on the issues of development of Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector.

The program of the visit also includes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s participation in the solemn meeting on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of Kazakhstani oil.

Atyrau region   President of Kazakhstan   
