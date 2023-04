Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Ankara

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Ankara for a working visit. The Head of State will participate in the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press office.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also meet the Turkish President during the visit.