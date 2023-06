NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Doha at the personal invitation of the Amir of the State of Qatar, Kazinform reports.

As the Telegram channel of the Presidential press service informed, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the Qatar Economic Forum on Equalizing the Global Recovery and will hold a meeting with the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.