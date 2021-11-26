Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and European Council President Charles Michel  hold talks

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the European Council Charles Michel held talks, the Akorda press service reports.

The parties debated the state and prospects for strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and European Union accentuating efficient development of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

Attention was also paid to strengthening of cooperation in political, trade and economic, investment spheres, pressing issues concerning coronavirus pandemic response, including mutual recognition of vaccines and vaccination passports.

Besides, the sides discussed the international and regional agenda, as well as situation in Afghanistan and rendering it humanitarian aid.

Tokayev highly appreciated Charles Michel leadership as the President of the European Council expressing gratitude for openness and constructive approach to cooperation with Kazakhstan. He noted that for the past three years Kazakhstan and the EU built strong relations, based on trust, mutual respect and common priorities.

The Head of State also highlighted dynamic development of trade and economic and investment ties. The EU is one of the largest investors into Kazakhstani economy with a total amount of investments of USD 160 bln.