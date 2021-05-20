Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon hold talks in extended attendance

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon held bilateral talks in extended attendance in Dushanbe, the Akorda press service reports.

Official delegations of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan took part in the negotiations. Those attending prioritized strengthening of trade and economic cooperation, boosting commodity turnover, attracting of investments, development of industrial cooperation, agriculture, transit and transport potential. Besides, they debated cooperation in hydro-energy, military and technical, cultural and humanitarian sectors.

Following the talks the Heads of State signed the Joint Statement to bring Kazakhstan-Tajikistan relations to a brand new level. Besides, members of the official delegations signed agreements. Thus, Kazakh Healthcare Ministry and Tajik Healthcare and Social Protection Ministry signed the TB fight cooperation program, the Foreign Ministries signed the memorandum of cooperation for 2021-2023, Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry and Tajik Culture Ministry signed the memorandum of cooperation, amd others.

As earlier reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon held bilateral talks in restricted attendance at the Kasri Millat Palace in Dushanbe.



