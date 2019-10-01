Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Aleksandr Lukashenko meet in Yerevan

    1 October 2019, 22:18

    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, Kazinform reports.

    «Have had a friendly meeting with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko. I appreciate his personal contribution to the development of the bilateral relations. I am confident that our joint work will promote further deepening of the Kazakhstan-Belarus cooperation,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.

    As reported before, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Belarus President of Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published