Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Aleksandr Lukashenko meet in Yerevan

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, Kazinform reports.

«Have had a friendly meeting with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko. I appreciate his personal contribution to the development of the bilateral relations. I am confident that our joint work will promote further deepening of the Kazakhstan-Belarus cooperation,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.

As reported before, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong.