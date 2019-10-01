Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Aleksandr Lukashenko meet in Yerevan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
1 October 2019, 22:18
YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, Kazinform reports.

«Have had a friendly meeting with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko. I appreciate his personal contribution to the development of the bilateral relations. I am confident that our joint work will promote further deepening of the Kazakhstan-Belarus cooperation,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.

As reported before, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong.

Kazakhstan and Belarus   President of Kazakhstan    Eurasian Economic Union  
