Kassym and Jomart twins born in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Twin boys born in Aktobe early morning May 17 were named after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as Kassym and Jomart, Kazinform reports.

A 27-year-old mother and the boys born on the 34 weeks of gestation were discharged from the hospital. The first baby was born at 06:00 a.m. weighing 2,445 grams, and the other was welcomed at 06:30 a.m.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned 70 on May 17.