    Kaspi Bank security pressed panic button right away as armed man threatened workers

    18 June 2023, 19:06

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM An armed man attacked the Kaspi Bank affiliate in Astana threatening its workers and taking them hostages on June 18.

    The bank security activated the alarm button right away so the police arrived at the scene promptly. The hostage rescue operation lasted for 2 hours. The hostage taker was neutralized. According to the law enforcement agencies the man is registered with the narcological dispensary, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the Kaspi Bank.

    None of the workers were injured and are provided support.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

