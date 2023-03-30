Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Oil and Gas

    Kashagan oil field operator may be fined for $5.1bln

    30 March 2023, 15:31

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan confirmed it had filed a claim against the Kashagan oil field operator, North Caspian Operating Company, for breaking the environmental protection rules, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The ministry said NCOC stored double the amount of sulfur permitted on site.

    According to Bloomberg, Kazakhstan filed the claim against the giant oil consortium for $5.1 billion or 2.3 trillion tenge in environmental protection fines.

    The Ecology Ministry added that a court will determine the amount of fine. It is unclear when the court hearing will take place.

    The ecology department of Atyrau region carried out the inspection of NCOC activity on March 6.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Environment Oil & Gas Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
    Kazakhstan and other OPEC+ members to cut oil production
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events