    KASE: USDKZT_TOM = 384.37 (-0.52)

    22 July 2019, 17:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) announces the closing at 17:00 o'clock, Almatytime, of the trading in instruments of the foreign currency market withsettlement on the next business day or on the second day business after thetrading day.

    Instrument USDKZT_TOM Average weighted rate, KZT 384.37 Trend, KZT -0.52 Volume, th. units 92,724 Trend, th. units +33,444 Bid 383.95 Ask 384.09

    Trends in this communicationare indicated relative to respective values of the previous trading day. If nodeals were made in an instrument or it was not traded on the previous tradingday, the trend is not indicated.

    26 members of KASE traded inthe session.

    KASE Banks National Bank of Kazakhstan Economy
