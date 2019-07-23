KASE: USDKZT_TOM = 384.22 (-0.15)

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) announces the closing at 17:00 o'clock, Almatytime, of the trading in instruments of the foreign currency market withsettlement on the next business day or on the second business day after thetrading day.

Instrument Average weighted rate, KZT Trend, KZTVolume, th. unitsTrend, th. unitsBid Ask USDKZT_TOM 384.22 -0.15117,720+24,996 384.57 384.95



Trends in this communication are indicated relative to respective values of the previous trading day. If no deals were made in an instrument or it was nottraded on the previous trading day, the trend is not indicated.

25 members of KASE traded in the session.