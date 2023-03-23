Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Karina Ibragimova to represent Kazakhstan in World Boxing Championships finals

Kudrenok Tatyana
23 March 2023, 21:06
Karina Ibragimova to represent Kazakhstan in World Boxing Championships finals Photo: instagram.com/boxingkazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Karina Ibragimova propelled into the final of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, India, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In the women’s 57kg semifinal, Ibragimova took on Lin Yu-Ting from Chinese Taipei eventually winning the bout.

The Kazakhstani will fight for 57kg gold in the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships finals.

Karina Ibragimova won gold at the Asian Women’s Boxing Championships last year. She is also a two-time bronze boxing medalist (2018 and 2022).

Earlier it was reported that another Kazakhstani Alua Balkibekova settled for 48kg bronze at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi.


