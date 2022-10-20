Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Karin chairs meeting of State Commission for Full Rehabilitation of Political Repression Victims

    20 October 2022, 21:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh State Counsellor Yerlan Karin held a meeting of the State Commission for the Full Rehabilitation of Political Repression Victims today, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The meeting focused on the main research findings and recommendations in legislation resulting from the Commission’s work.

    During the event, scholar-experts presented the main results of the search expeditions and research works done.

    The heads of the science and higher education ministry and the Presidential Archives also delivered their speeches on the organization of work with archives and preparation of legislative initiatives.

    Following the meeting, the instructions were given aimed at implementing a set of approaches to improve the legislative base, promote publishing activities, and carry on the systematization of archival materials of the State Commission.


    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050