Karin chairs meeting of State Commission for Full Rehabilitation of Political Repression Victims
20 October 2022, 21:12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh State Counsellor Yerlan Karin held a meeting of the State Commission for the Full Rehabilitation of Political Repression Victims today, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting focused on the main research findings and recommendations in legislation resulting from the Commission’s work.

During the event, scholar-experts presented the main results of the search expeditions and research works done.

The heads of the science and higher education ministry and the Presidential Archives also delivered their speeches on the organization of work with archives and preparation of legislative initiatives.

Following the meeting, the instructions were given aimed at implementing a set of approaches to improve the legislative base, promote publishing activities, and carry on the systematization of archival materials of the State Commission.


Photo: akorda.kz

