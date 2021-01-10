Go to the main site
    Karim Massimov polls his vote in Kazakh capital

    10 January 2021, 10:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov cast his vote in the parliamentary elections of Kazakhstan at polling station number 111, Kazinform reports.

    This ballot station is located at the National Academic Library.

    As earlier reported, elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan are being held today the countrywide. 10,060 polling stations opened across the country and outside.

    As of 08:00 a.m. Nur-Sultan time all 9,994 ballot stations in Kazakhstan and 17 at Kazakhstan representations overseas opened their doors, 49 polling stations abroad are to proceed to voting with respect to time zone.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

