Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Karim Massimov polls his vote in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 January 2021, 10:32
Karim Massimov polls his vote in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov cast his vote in the parliamentary elections of Kazakhstan at polling station number 111, Kazinform reports.

This ballot station is located at the National Academic Library.

As earlier reported, elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan are being held today the countrywide. 10,060 polling stations opened across the country and outside.

As of 08:00 a.m. Nur-Sultan time all 9,994 ballot stations in Kazakhstan and 17 at Kazakhstan representations overseas opened their doors, 49 polling stations abroad are to proceed to voting with respect to time zone.


Parliament   Elections   Majilis   Elections in Kazakhstan   Political parties  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023