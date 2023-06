Karim Massimov bestows naval ensign to coast guard ship in Aktau

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On September 5 Karim Massimov, Chairman of the National Security Committee, bestowed naval ensign and «Nur-Sultan» plate to a coast guard ship in Aktau port, Kazinform has learnt from NSC’s press service.

Mr. Massimov congratulated members of the military on the event and wished them further success in ensuring security of our country’s sea boundaries.