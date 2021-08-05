Go to the main site
    Karateka Darkhan Assadilov advances to semifinal at Tokyo Olympics

    5 August 2021, 14:15

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Darkhan Assadilov of Kazakhstan has won his fourth bout advancing to the Men’s Kumite 67kg Semifinalto at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    Assadilov was victorious over Ali Elsawy of Egypt 3-1 in the Men’s Kumite 67kg Elimination Round Pool A of the Tokyo Olympics.

    Earlier the Kazakhstani defeated Turkish Eray Samdan, Azerbaijani Firdovsi Farzaliyev, and Japanese Sago Naoto.

    Assadilov is to take on Steven da Costa of France in the Men’s Kumite 67kg Semifinal to take place later today.

    So far, Team Kazakhstan has won five bronze medals - two bronze medals in weightlifting, one in judo and two in boxing.

    2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
