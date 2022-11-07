Karakat Abden suggests developing national suicide prevention plan

7 November 2022, 20:53

ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM At the roundtable held in Zhezkazgan presidential candidate Karakat Abden suggested developing the national strategic plan for the fight against suicide, Kazinform reports.

She suggested creating the interdepartmental commission and debate it at the parliamentary hearings.

Karakat Abden held over 20 election meetings in 10 cities and some villages. In the near time the candidate plans to visit Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan and Zhambyl regions.