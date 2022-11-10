Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Karakat Abden meets Kyzylorda region voters

    10 November 2022, 16:10

    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Karakat Abden visited Kyzylorda region, the candidate’s headquarters reports.

    She met locals in the regional center and remote districts. In Aralsk the candidate for presidency met with the representatives of the family-run business who develop own business multiplying national and family values. Besides, Karakat Abden debated strengthening of the family institutions and moral values in Kyzylorda city.

    As earlier reported, the presidential election will be held on November 20, 2022.
    Kyzylorda 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Presidential Elections: SCO Observer Mission starts its work
    Meiram Kazhyken meets students in Shymkent
    Saltanat Turssynbekova meets with librarians in N Kazakhstan
    Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
    5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand