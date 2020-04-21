Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Karaganda region

Karaganda woman may end up in jail for spreading fake coronavirus messages

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 April 2020, 10:38
Karaganda woman may end up in jail for spreading fake coronavirus messages

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – A woman in Karaganda region may end up behind bars for spreading face voice messages about the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

According to the local police, the fake voice message about the outbreak of the coronavirus infection in one of the cities of the region appeared in WhatsApp messenger in late March.

An unknown woman stated in the voice message that several residents of the city tested positive for the COVID-19 and the outbreak was registered there.

The voice message went viral on social media and caused strain among social media users.

The police quickly identified the woman who was spreading the fake voice message.

Now the 32-year-old is facing up to 7 years in prison for spreading the fake information during the state of emergency in the region.

Coronavirus   Karaganda region    COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy