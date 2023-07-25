Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Science

    Karaganda University builds scientific tech park

    25 July 2023, 08:11

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Construction of a scientific tech park has started in the territory of the academician Buketov Karaganda University. There will open modern laboratories and research centres for fundamental, applied and development work, Kazinform reports.

    Students, Master’s students, and postdoctoral students will have an opportunity to conduct their research.

    The university allocated over 485 million tenge to have the tech park built. It is expected to open its doors next year.

    There will be a conference hall, start-up offices, a robotic engineering laboratory, an engineering laboratory, and an ion plasma technology scientific research centre.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Construction Science and research Karaganda
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh capital launches Comfortable School national project
    Turkistan region to build 7 more educational facilities
    24 new educational facilities to open doors in Akmola region
    New regional multidisciplinary hospital set to be built in Zhezkazgan
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people