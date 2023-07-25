Karaganda University builds scientific tech park

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Construction of a scientific tech park has started in the territory of the academician Buketov Karaganda University. There will open modern laboratories and research centres for fundamental, applied and development work, Kazinform reports.

Students, Master’s students, and postdoctoral students will have an opportunity to conduct their research.

The university allocated over 485 million tenge to have the tech park built. It is expected to open its doors next year.

There will be a conference hall, start-up offices, a robotic engineering laboratory, an engineering laboratory, and an ion plasma technology scientific research centre.