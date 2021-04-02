Karaganda to unroll COVID-19 hospitals as cases surge

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region starts opening COVID-19 hospitals as cases surge, Kazinform reports. Up to 95 people are admitted to hospitals daily.

«Additional COVID-19 beds will open in the region. There are 2,000 beds are standing ready for use. 700 of them are already available. Till the end of the week 400 more beds will be unrolled,» head of the regional healthcare department Gamal Toksambayev said.

He also added that there are more than 300 mobile brigades working in the region. The region has 26 MRI scanners, 364 lung ventilators for COVID-19 patients, 40 X-ray units, 2,800 oxygen concentrators, etc.